Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastation: Monsoon Havoc and Road Blockages

Himachal Pradesh suffered Rs 4,080 crore in losses from June to September due to monsoon-related incidents like cloudbursts and landslides, resulting in 366 deaths. Over 6,247 houses are affected, with major roads blocked, impacting the apple-growing sector severely. Ongoing weather disruptions continue to pose challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has faced devastating losses totaling Rs 4,080 crore due to severe monsoon-related disasters. Between June 20 and September 7, the state experienced a series of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.

The extreme weather has resulted in 366 fatalities from rain-related incidents and road accidents, with 41 individuals still missing. Landslides alone caused 42 deaths, while cloudbursts and flash floods claimed 17 and 9 lives, respectively.

Infrastructure in the state has been significantly impacted, affecting over 6,247 houses, 460 shops, and numerous roads, including key national highways crucial for the apple industry. The disruption has notably affected the apple-growing sector, halting transportation to markets amid ongoing landslides.

