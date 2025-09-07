Left Menu

Yamuna Swells, Reaches Taj Mahal's Walls

The Yamuna river's water levels rose above the danger mark near the Taj Mahal, inundating nearby homes. The rise follows recent rainfalls in the Himalayan region. While the monument remains undamaged due to its resilient construction, local authorities have set up a control room to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Water levels in the Yamuna River surged past the danger mark on Sunday, reaching the iconic walls of the Taj Mahal, according to local officials.

Intense rainfall in the lower Himalayas, affecting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, has caused the river to swell, inundating homes along Agra's riverbank.

Historian Raj Kishore Raje noted the resemblance to similar water levels in 2023, emphasizing the Taj Mahal's robust design to withstand such conditions. The district administration has proactively opened a control room to monitor and manage the flood situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

