Yamuna Swells, Reaches Taj Mahal's Walls

Water levels in the Yamuna River surged past the danger mark on Sunday, reaching the iconic walls of the Taj Mahal, according to local officials.

Intense rainfall in the lower Himalayas, affecting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, has caused the river to swell, inundating homes along Agra's riverbank.

Historian Raj Kishore Raje noted the resemblance to similar water levels in 2023, emphasizing the Taj Mahal's robust design to withstand such conditions. The district administration has proactively opened a control room to monitor and manage the flood situation.

