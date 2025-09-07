Left Menu

Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

Ukrainian international Heorhiy Sudakov's apartment building in Kyiv was damaged in a massive Russian drone strike. Russia claimed the strike targeted military infrastructure, while Ukraine reported civilian casualties. Sudakov was away with the national team when the attack reduced his home to rubble, injuring over 20 people.

In a harrowing turn of events, Ukrainian international footballer Heorhiy Sudakov's apartment building was severely damaged in a large-scale Russian drone strike on Kyiv. According to Ukrainian media and Sudakov himself, the strike represents Russia's most extensive air attack on the capital to date.

The assault, which occurred overnight, left the main government building ablaze and resulted in at least four fatalities, including an infant. The 23-year-old midfielder, who now plays for Portugal's Benfica, was with the national team at the time and later shared images of the destruction on social media. The location of his apartment remains unverified by independent sources.

Russia's defense ministry reported that the strikes were aimed at Ukraine's military-industrial and transport infrastructure. However, both parties continue to deny targeting civilians. Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, detailed the destruction in the capital's Sviatoshynskyi district, where multiple residential buildings caught fire due to falling drone debris, amid air alerts lasting more than 11 hours.

