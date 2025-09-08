Caught Between Quakes and Crisis: Afghan Survivors' Struggles
Survivors of Afghan earthquakes are refusing to return to their shattered villages, opting to camp in fields amid fears of aftershocks. The tremors killed over 2,200 people, leaving thousands homeless and without adequate aid or shelter, with minimal government support worsening their plight.
Haunted by the fear of aftershocks, Afghan survivors of recent earthquakes have chosen not to return to their demolished villages. Instead, they have resorted to setting up makeshift camps in fields and on riverbanks, despite lacking basic necessities such as tents.
The earthquakes, which struck since Aug. 31, have claimed the lives of over 2,200 people and left more than 3,600 injured. Thousands of homes were reduced to rubble, while aftershocks triggered further landslides, trapping families between unstable mountains and rivers.
Although aid groups are trying to deliver assistance, many families remain without sufficient shelter, food, or sanitation. Afghanistan's challenging terrain and inadequate infrastructure further complicate relief efforts, leaving many to fend for themselves in dire conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
