Punjab's Deluge: Rains Compound Flood Woes

Rains have struck several regions of flood-affected Punjab, the meteorological department reported on Monday.

Affected areas recorded different levels of rainfall in the past 24 hours as of 8:30 am Monday. Amritsar experienced 3.7 mm, Ludhiana 6.4 mm, and Patiala 9.2 mm. Bathinda received 20.2 mm, Faridkot 21 mm, Gurdaspur 3.8 mm, Ferozepur 8 mm, while Rupnagar saw a minor 0.5 mm.

Punishing weather conditions continue as Punjab contends with one of its worst flood crises in decades. Facing the tragedy, 48 lives have been lost, and crops on 1.76 lakh hectares devastated. The mercury remains high, with maximum temperatures swinging between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)