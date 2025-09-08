Kerala Leads with India's First Urban Policy Initiative

Kerala is poised to make history as it prepares to frame the country's first urban policy, a landmark initiative spearheaded by the state's Local Self-Government Department. Minister MB Rajesh announced that this policy will be central to discussions at the upcoming Kerala Urban Conclave, scheduled for September 12 and 13.

The Urban Policy Commission has identified ten key themes to shape a scientifically sound urban policy, with discussions set to explore these topics in detail. The conclave, themed 'Aspiring Cities, Thriving Communities,' aims to go beyond mere physical city development, focusing instead on enhancing quality of life, promoting social justice, ensuring environmental sustainability, and preserving cultural diversity.

International and national leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will convene for various sessions, welcoming over 1,000 delegates. The event will conclude with a large-scale exhibition showcasing Kerala's advancements in urban development at Kochi Marine Drive from September 11 to 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)