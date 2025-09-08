Left Menu

Kerala Leads with India's First Urban Policy Initiative

Kerala is set to establish India's first comprehensive urban policy, as disclosed by Minister MB Rajesh. Scheduled for discussion at the upcoming Kerala Urban Conclave, the policy will address themes of urban development, environmental sustainability, and social justice. International and national leaders will attend, fostering diverse, solution-focused dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:34 IST
Kerala Leads with India's First Urban Policy Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is poised to make history as it prepares to frame the country's first urban policy, a landmark initiative spearheaded by the state's Local Self-Government Department. Minister MB Rajesh announced that this policy will be central to discussions at the upcoming Kerala Urban Conclave, scheduled for September 12 and 13.

The Urban Policy Commission has identified ten key themes to shape a scientifically sound urban policy, with discussions set to explore these topics in detail. The conclave, themed 'Aspiring Cities, Thriving Communities,' aims to go beyond mere physical city development, focusing instead on enhancing quality of life, promoting social justice, ensuring environmental sustainability, and preserving cultural diversity.

International and national leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will convene for various sessions, welcoming over 1,000 delegates. The event will conclude with a large-scale exhibition showcasing Kerala's advancements in urban development at Kochi Marine Drive from September 11 to 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
2
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
3
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India
4
Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025