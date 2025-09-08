DUSIB Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions at Ghazipur Dairy Farm

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) undertook a demolition operation at Ghazipur Dairy Farm, removing a dozen unauthorized shops from the temple premises on Monday. This action came after the shopkeepers were issued notices early September, demanding they clear the area within five days.

As per the Executive Engineer's notice, failure to comply with the deadline would trigger enforcement measures. The shops, which sold various goods like animal feed and construction materials, sprang up illegally on land meant for religious structures, sparking numerous complaints.

A police officer confirmed that ample security personnel were present to ensure the demolition was conducted without disruption to public order, with no incidents reported during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)