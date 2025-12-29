Left Menu

Karnataka's Housing Relief Amid Controversial Demolition Drive

The Karnataka government has pledged to provide alternative housing to those genuinely homeless after their unlawful residences were demolished in Kogilu. The demolition, prompted by a need for waste management space, spurred political tensions and criticism from Kerala's CM. Housing arrangements for affected individuals will commence in January.

Updated: 29-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:48 IST
In a recent move, the Karnataka government has vowed to provide alternate accommodations to the genuinely homeless whose unlawfully constructed homes were demolished during a clearance drive in Kogilu. The decision, grounded in humanitarian considerations, was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The demolition, aimed at repurposing the land for waste management, has fueled political tensions, particularly with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizing the action. Siddaramaiah defended the move, emphasizing strict measures against future illegal constructions and encroachments.

The government plans to rehabilitate eligible individuals, offering them homes in Byappanahalli by early January. The decision has faced political scrutiny, with discussions around the demolition involving high-profile figures, including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, highlighting intra-party dialogues on humanitarian grounds.

