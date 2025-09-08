Pema Khandu Paves Way for Transformation with Frontier Highway

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took a significant step by reviewing the progress of the much-anticipated 'Frontier Highway,' a project he believes will unlock an array of opportunities in business, tourism, and security.

Officially designated as National Highway-913, this proposed 1,748-km corridor is aimed to be a game-changer for connectivity and economic growth along the state's border with Tibet. Khandu, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other cabinet members, also inaugurated a variety of development projects at Ziro, aimed at bolstering infrastructure.

The initiatives undertaken include upgrading township roads, building new public facilities, and inaugurating a new Hydro Power Department office to streamline project execution in the Subansiri Basin.