Pema Khandu Paves Way for Transformation with Frontier Highway
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the 'Frontier Highway,' a proposed 1,748-km corridor aimed at boosting business, tourism, and security. This link is set to enhance connectivity, local economies, and infrastructure along the Arunachal-Tibet border. Khandu also inaugurated various development projects in the region.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took a significant step by reviewing the progress of the much-anticipated 'Frontier Highway,' a project he believes will unlock an array of opportunities in business, tourism, and security.
Officially designated as National Highway-913, this proposed 1,748-km corridor is aimed to be a game-changer for connectivity and economic growth along the state's border with Tibet. Khandu, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other cabinet members, also inaugurated a variety of development projects at Ziro, aimed at bolstering infrastructure.
The initiatives undertaken include upgrading township roads, building new public facilities, and inaugurating a new Hydro Power Department office to streamline project execution in the Subansiri Basin.
