Left Menu

Pema Khandu Paves Way for Transformation with Frontier Highway

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the 'Frontier Highway,' a proposed 1,748-km corridor aimed at boosting business, tourism, and security. This link is set to enhance connectivity, local economies, and infrastructure along the Arunachal-Tibet border. Khandu also inaugurated various development projects in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:40 IST
Pema Khandu Paves Way for Transformation with Frontier Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took a significant step by reviewing the progress of the much-anticipated 'Frontier Highway,' a project he believes will unlock an array of opportunities in business, tourism, and security.

Officially designated as National Highway-913, this proposed 1,748-km corridor is aimed to be a game-changer for connectivity and economic growth along the state's border with Tibet. Khandu, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other cabinet members, also inaugurated a variety of development projects at Ziro, aimed at bolstering infrastructure.

The initiatives undertaken include upgrading township roads, building new public facilities, and inaugurating a new Hydro Power Department office to streamline project execution in the Subansiri Basin.

TRENDING

1
Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

 India
3
ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

 India
4
Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025