Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Gujarat's Swollen Saraswati River

Two girls, aged 15 and 19, tragically drowned in Gujarat’s Patan district when the Saraswati river flooded due to heavy rains and dam water release. Despite warnings, they were swept away by the strong current. A 22-year-old was rescued and hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:32 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in Gujarat's Swollen Saraswati River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday evening, two young girls drowned in the Saraswati river, which is currently overflowing from heavy rainfall and the release of water from a local dam. The incident occurred in Gujarat's Patan district, according to local authorities.

The victims, identified as 15-year-old Kajal Thakor and 19-year-old Sajnaben, were swept away by the river's strong current. A third individual, Sajnaben's 22-year-old sister, was fortunate to be rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Despite warnings from local administration officials advising residents to avoid the river, the trio ventured into the dangerous waters in the village of Mudana. Tragically, by the time villagers pulled them from the water, Kajal and Sajnaben were pronounced dead by medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Rs 50 Crore Skilling Programme: A Future-ready Blend of Heritage and Innovation

Delhi's Rs 50 Crore Skilling Programme: A Future-ready Blend of Heritage and...

 India
2
Turbulent Landing: Air India's Double Attempt at Delhi Airport

Turbulent Landing: Air India's Double Attempt at Delhi Airport

 India
3
Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly

Nepal Erupts: A Youth-Led Revolt Against Social Media Ban Turns Deadly

 Nepal
4
Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025