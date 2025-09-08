Tragic Drowning Incident in Gujarat's Swollen Saraswati River

In a tragic incident on Monday evening, two young girls drowned in the Saraswati river, which is currently overflowing from heavy rainfall and the release of water from a local dam. The incident occurred in Gujarat's Patan district, according to local authorities.

The victims, identified as 15-year-old Kajal Thakor and 19-year-old Sajnaben, were swept away by the river's strong current. A third individual, Sajnaben's 22-year-old sister, was fortunate to be rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Despite warnings from local administration officials advising residents to avoid the river, the trio ventured into the dangerous waters in the village of Mudana. Tragically, by the time villagers pulled them from the water, Kajal and Sajnaben were pronounced dead by medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)