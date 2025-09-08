Himachal Pradesh Suffers Devastating Impacts of Monsoon Rains

In a dire situation unfolding in Himachal Pradesh, monsoon rains have led to the closure of 747 roads, including three key national highways, thus severely impacting vehicular traffic. The local Meteorological Office forecasts dry weather for the next four days, offering a brief respite from the relentless rainfall.

The affected routes include National Highways NH-3, NH-70, and NH-305. Furthermore, the deluge has resulted in the disruption of 959 power transformers and 472 water supply schemes, as reported by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The Kullu region remains the hardest hit, with 225 roads closed, followed closely by 183 and 137 road closures in the Mandi and Shimla regions respectively.

Financial losses have soared to Rs 4,122 crore due to destructive cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides since June 20. The death toll has tragically reached 370, with rain-related incidents claiming 205 lives. The state endures significant property damage, including 6,344 houses and 461 commercial establishments as monsoon-triggered landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts continue to plague the region.