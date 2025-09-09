Tremors in Greece: A Seismic Surprise
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook central Greece on Tuesday morning, with its epicenter located near Athens on Evia island. The Athens Geodynamic Institute confirmed the seismic activity, which was felt across the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-09-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 03:15 IST
- Country:
- Greece
On Tuesday morning, central Greece experienced a seismic disruption as an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the region.
The epicenter of the quake was identified near Athens, specifically on Evia island, according to data from the Athens Geodynamic Institute.
The tremors were noticeably felt across the surrounding areas, causing concern among residents and prompting authorities to assess potential damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement