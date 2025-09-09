Left Menu

Athens Shaken: Earthquake Hits Without Harm

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Athens on Tuesday morning, originating from Evia island. Despite the tremor's strength, no damage or fatalities have been reported, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A moderate earthquake sent tremors through Athens on Tuesday morning, yet no damage or fatalities have been reported so far.

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.2, was registered by the Athens Geodynamic Institute. It originated from Evia island, located approximately 50 kilometers northeast of Athens.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of just 2.5 kilometers, contributing to the significant shaking felt in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

