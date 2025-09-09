Athens Shaken: Earthquake Hits Without Harm

A moderate earthquake sent tremors through Athens on Tuesday morning, yet no damage or fatalities have been reported so far.

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.2, was registered by the Athens Geodynamic Institute. It originated from Evia island, located approximately 50 kilometers northeast of Athens.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of just 2.5 kilometers, contributing to the significant shaking felt in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

