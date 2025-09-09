Landslide Chaos in Poonch: Over 30 Structures Damaged

In Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, over 30 structures, including residential homes and two government schools, have been damaged as a result of land sinking in the Kalaban village of Mendhar.

Officials reported that the continuous rains over the past month have led to the land sinking, prompting panic among the villagers, many of whom have relocated to safer areas.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria, efforts are underway to provide alternative shelter for displaced families as the land continues to sink, posing a threat to more houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)