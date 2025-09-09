Left Menu

Landslide Chaos in Poonch: Over 30 Structures Damaged

In Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, incessant rains triggered land sinking damaging over 30 structures, including homes and schools in Kalaban village. Panic-stricken villagers have evacuated to safer locations. Authorities are monitoring the situation and working to relocate affected families to alternative accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, over 30 structures, including residential homes and two government schools, have been damaged as a result of land sinking in the Kalaban village of Mendhar.

Officials reported that the continuous rains over the past month have led to the land sinking, prompting panic among the villagers, many of whom have relocated to safer areas.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria, efforts are underway to provide alternative shelter for displaced families as the land continues to sink, posing a threat to more houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

