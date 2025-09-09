Indore, Amravati, and Dewas Lead in Air Quality Achievements Under NCAP
Indore, Amravati, and Dewas have been recognized as top performers in reducing air pollution under the National Clean Air Programme. The initiative, launched in 2019, aims for a 40% reduction in particulate pollution by 2026. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced further plans and congratulated cities for their achievements.
- Country:
- India
Indore, Amravati, and Dewas have made significant strides in mitigating air pollution, earning recognition as the leading cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on Tuesday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav praised their achievements, noting progress despite their industrial backgrounds.
During an award event, Yadav revealed new guidelines for assessing air pollution control within city wards, emphasizing the program's expansion. Indore took the top spot among cities with over 1 million residents, while Amravati and Dewas excelled in smaller population categories.
Yadav highlighted Angul's success in maintaining air quality despite coal mines and extended praise to Indore and Udaipur for international wetland recognition. The minister stressed the adoption of holistic environmental practices and announced an ambitious sapling plantation target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCAP Calls for Swift Action as Fund Utilisation Lags
Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav Felicitates Lakhpati Winning Team of Sustainovation by Intin - India's Sustainability Hackathon
Air pollution is on the rise – but not everywhere, says UN weather agency
Climate Change Ignites Alarming Surge in Wildfires and Air Pollution
Government Eyes Bharat NCAP for E-Rickshaws to Boost Road Safety