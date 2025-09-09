Indore, Amravati, and Dewas Lead in Air Quality Achievements Under NCAP

Indore, Amravati, and Dewas have made significant strides in mitigating air pollution, earning recognition as the leading cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on Tuesday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav praised their achievements, noting progress despite their industrial backgrounds.

During an award event, Yadav revealed new guidelines for assessing air pollution control within city wards, emphasizing the program's expansion. Indore took the top spot among cities with over 1 million residents, while Amravati and Dewas excelled in smaller population categories.

Yadav highlighted Angul's success in maintaining air quality despite coal mines and extended praise to Indore and Udaipur for international wetland recognition. The minister stressed the adoption of holistic environmental practices and announced an ambitious sapling plantation target.

(With inputs from agencies.)