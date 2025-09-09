PWD's Greener Roads Initiative: Enhancing Safety and Aesthetics

The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a new standard operating procedure (SOP) tailored to enhance the greenery along its roads, while simultaneously boosting public safety. The move seeks to balance environmental sustainability with aesthetic appeal.

According to the protocol issued on Tuesday, officials are tasked with pruning trees every six months and removing dead trees from central verges. These guidelines are designed to preserve plant health and maintain uniform growth of trees, hedges, and shrubs, with specified height limits to avoid obstruction.

Emphasizing proactive maintenance, the plan calls for regular weeding, cleaning, and watering of green areas, as well as proper deployment of manpower. Each gardener will manage up to 2500 square meters of green space, ensuring that all horticulture tenders adhere to the SOP for future contracts. The initiative underscores the PWD's commitment to safe and beautiful public roadways.

