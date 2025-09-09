Left Menu

PWD's Greener Roads Initiative: Enhancing Safety and Aesthetics

The Public Works Department (PWD) has introduced a new standard operating procedure to improve greenery maintenance on its roads, aiming for public safety and environmental sustainability. This includes regular tree pruning, removal of dead trees, and ensuring clear visibility on roads by managing greenery growth near traffic-related structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:49 IST
PWD's Greener Roads Initiative: Enhancing Safety and Aesthetics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a new standard operating procedure (SOP) tailored to enhance the greenery along its roads, while simultaneously boosting public safety. The move seeks to balance environmental sustainability with aesthetic appeal.

According to the protocol issued on Tuesday, officials are tasked with pruning trees every six months and removing dead trees from central verges. These guidelines are designed to preserve plant health and maintain uniform growth of trees, hedges, and shrubs, with specified height limits to avoid obstruction.

Emphasizing proactive maintenance, the plan calls for regular weeding, cleaning, and watering of green areas, as well as proper deployment of manpower. Each gardener will manage up to 2500 square meters of green space, ensuring that all horticulture tenders adhere to the SOP for future contracts. The initiative underscores the PWD's commitment to safe and beautiful public roadways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

Empowering India's Urban Future: The Densification Imperative

 India
2
Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

Jeweller Sentenced for Massive Gold Investment Fraud in Thane

 India
3
Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

Londoners Swap Commutes: Bikes, Buses, Boats Amid Tube Strike

 Global
4
Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Australian Educational Collaboration

Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Austra...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025