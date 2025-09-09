Left Menu

Landslide in Poonch: Villagers Seek Urgent Help Amidst Chaos

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, about 50 structures primarily consisting of residential homes have been damaged due to land sinking. Minister Javed Ahmad Rana assures relief and rehabilitation to the affected. The ongoing crisis has resulted from excessive rainfall, with urgent measures required to address the situation.

Updated: 09-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:59 IST
In a developing story from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, around 50 structures, predominantly residential homes, face destruction from land subsidence, according to officials. The alarming situation has also affected schools, a mosque, a graveyard, and vital roadways, prompting widespread concern among locals.

During a site visit, J-K minister Javed Ahmad Rana pledged swift relief and rehabilitation efforts for Kalaban village residents in his Mendhar constituency. The subsidence, attributed to recent excessive rainfall, has rendered 25 houses unsafe, with more showing structural damage.

Authorities, alongside community members, prioritize the urgent relocation of approximately 700 people affected by this natural disaster. Solutions include temporary accommodations and a focus on permanent resettlement, as well as proactive measures like improved drainage systems to mitigate future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

