Leopard Scare at JNU: Vigilance Ensues Amid Unconfirmed Sighting

A potential leopard sighting at Jawaharlal Nehru University has prompted the Forest Department to monitor the area for a week. However, no evidence, such as footprints, has been found, and only one complaint has been made. The university has advised students to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst fears of a leopard sighting, the Forest Department has initiated a week-long surveillance operation in the Jawaharlal Nehru University area. This comes after a solitary complaint about a possible leopard presence, although no evidence has been found thus far.

Four cameras and a cage have been set up by the department to monitor any potential movement of the animal. A department official stated that if no further evidence emerges over the week, the equipment will be removed as a precautionary step.

Despite heightened alert, JNU authorities confirmed that there have been no verified sightings of the leopard. On Saturday, they issued a safety advisory to students, urging them to remain indoors and vigilant while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

