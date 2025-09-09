Leopard Scare at JNU: Vigilance Ensues Amid Unconfirmed Sighting

Amidst fears of a leopard sighting, the Forest Department has initiated a week-long surveillance operation in the Jawaharlal Nehru University area. This comes after a solitary complaint about a possible leopard presence, although no evidence has been found thus far.

Four cameras and a cage have been set up by the department to monitor any potential movement of the animal. A department official stated that if no further evidence emerges over the week, the equipment will be removed as a precautionary step.

Despite heightened alert, JNU authorities confirmed that there have been no verified sightings of the leopard. On Saturday, they issued a safety advisory to students, urging them to remain indoors and vigilant while investigations continue.

