Leopard Scare at JNU: Vigilance Ensues Amid Unconfirmed Sighting
A potential leopard sighting at Jawaharlal Nehru University has prompted the Forest Department to monitor the area for a week. However, no evidence, such as footprints, has been found, and only one complaint has been made. The university has advised students to remain vigilant.
- Country:
- India
Amidst fears of a leopard sighting, the Forest Department has initiated a week-long surveillance operation in the Jawaharlal Nehru University area. This comes after a solitary complaint about a possible leopard presence, although no evidence has been found thus far.
Four cameras and a cage have been set up by the department to monitor any potential movement of the animal. A department official stated that if no further evidence emerges over the week, the equipment will be removed as a precautionary step.
Despite heightened alert, JNU authorities confirmed that there have been no verified sightings of the leopard. On Saturday, they issued a safety advisory to students, urging them to remain indoors and vigilant while investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
