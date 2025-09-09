Left Menu

Rescue Operation in Chaos: Delhi Building Collapse Highlights Neglect

A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Subzi Mandi, impacting nearby structures and leaving several people trapped in debris. Fortunately, a multi-agency rescue team saved all 22 people involved. Negligence by the owners, despite multiple warnings, led to the dangerous state of the building, causing significant loss and local outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A four-storey building collapsed in the densely populated Subzi Mandi area of North Delhi on Tuesday, leading to the entrapment of several individuals and damage to nearby structures. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, managed to save all 22 people trapped under the debris.

Locals described the building as previously declared unsafe by the municipal corporation, yet pointed to continued inaction from the owners. They expressed frustration over the damage to their properties and the peril caused to their lives, estimating losses worth lakhs.

Authorities were notified about the incident around 3 am, prompting an immediate response from police, fire services, and rescue teams. Eyewitness accounts highlighted ongoing neglect by the building's owners, resulting in severe damage and pressing calls for justice and accountability.

