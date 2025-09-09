Rescue Operation in Chaos: Delhi Building Collapse Highlights Neglect

A four-storey building collapsed in the densely populated Subzi Mandi area of North Delhi on Tuesday, leading to the entrapment of several individuals and damage to nearby structures. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, managed to save all 22 people trapped under the debris.

Locals described the building as previously declared unsafe by the municipal corporation, yet pointed to continued inaction from the owners. They expressed frustration over the damage to their properties and the peril caused to their lives, estimating losses worth lakhs.

Authorities were notified about the incident around 3 am, prompting an immediate response from police, fire services, and rescue teams. Eyewitness accounts highlighted ongoing neglect by the building's owners, resulting in severe damage and pressing calls for justice and accountability.