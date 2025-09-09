Left Menu

Innovative Scientists Propel Chemistry Into Practical Solutions

Scientists Swadhin K Mondal and Rahul Banerjee from IISER-Kolkata have received the J C Bose Fellowship for their exceptional research and creative impact on society. Mondal emphasizes sustainable resource alternatives, while Banerjee's work on porous materials offers solutions for carbon capture, clean fuel storage, and pollutant removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:29 IST
Esteemed researchers Swadhin K Mondal and Rahul Banerjee, from IISER-Kolkata's Department of Chemical Sciences, have been awarded the J C Bose Fellowship by India's Union government, as revealed on Tuesday.

Mondal's research highlights the urgent need for sustainable alternatives to depleting resources expected within the next century due to industrial demands.

Meanwhile, Banerjee's innovative work on porous materials addresses global environmental challenges through advancements in Covalent Organic Frameworks and Nanotubes, which provide solutions for capturing carbon, storing clean fuels, and filtering pollutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

