Innovative Scientists Propel Chemistry Into Practical Solutions

Esteemed researchers Swadhin K Mondal and Rahul Banerjee, from IISER-Kolkata's Department of Chemical Sciences, have been awarded the J C Bose Fellowship by India's Union government, as revealed on Tuesday.

Mondal's research highlights the urgent need for sustainable alternatives to depleting resources expected within the next century due to industrial demands.

Meanwhile, Banerjee's innovative work on porous materials addresses global environmental challenges through advancements in Covalent Organic Frameworks and Nanotubes, which provide solutions for capturing carbon, storing clean fuels, and filtering pollutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)