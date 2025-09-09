Left Menu

Climate Challenges Loom Over North America's Last World Cup

A report reveals that the 2026 World Cup in North America faces significant climate challenges, with many venues at risk from extreme heat and water shortages. The study highlights urgent adaptation needed for future tournaments, spotlighting soccer's pivotal role in raising awareness on climate issues.

09-09-2025
A recent study warns that the 2026 World Cup may be North America's final opportunity to hold the tournament without urgent climate adaptation. The "Pitches in Peril" report indicates extreme weather poses significant threats to 10 out of 16 venues, necessitating a shift in how the games are prepared and executed.

The report goes on to detail that by 2050, nearly 90% of the continent's host stadiums will need to implement measures to combat extreme heat, with some facing potential water shortages. The document also examines the broader impacts of climate change on other future World Cup locations and grassroots soccer fields globally.

Given the forthcoming challenges, the soccer industry is being urged to take significant measures, including committing to net-zero emissions by 2040 and devising credible decarbonization plans. Additionally, there is a call for tournament organizers to establish adaptation funds to mitigate climate impacts.

