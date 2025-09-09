Tragedy Strikes: Three Labourers Die in Telangana Water Sump

In a tragic incident in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, three labourers lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation while working inside an under-construction water sump.

The event unfolded in Cherla mandal, where the workers were part of a team constructing a sump for a drinking water scheme. The initial distress call came when one worker entered the sump, prompting others to attempt a rescue.

A senior police official indicated that the workers likely succumbed to low oxygen levels, but definitive causes will be confirmed through autopsies. A formal case has been registered, and investigations are continuing.