Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three Labourers Die in Telangana Water Sump

Three workers died of suspected asphyxiation while working in an under-construction water sump in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana. The incident occurred during a drinking water project. Initial reports point to insufficient oxygen levels as the cause. A case has been filed and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Three Labourers Die in Telangana Water Sump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, three labourers lost their lives due to suspected asphyxiation while working inside an under-construction water sump.

The event unfolded in Cherla mandal, where the workers were part of a team constructing a sump for a drinking water scheme. The initial distress call came when one worker entered the sump, prompting others to attempt a rescue.

A senior police official indicated that the workers likely succumbed to low oxygen levels, but definitive causes will be confirmed through autopsies. A formal case has been registered, and investigations are continuing.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

 India
2
Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Qatar: High-Stakes Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

Escalation in Doha: Israel's Bold Strike on Hamas Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

Standing Up for Convictions: A Tale of the Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025