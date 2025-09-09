Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Village Wall Collapse Claims Lives

An elderly couple died and four children sustained injuries in a wall collapse in Nyorai village, Kotwali Dehat. The community and officials swiftly responded, rescuing victims and sending the critically injured children to Aligarh Medical College. Families of the deceased will receive financial aid.

An unexpected tragedy struck in Nyorai village, Kotwali Dehat region, on Tuesday as a house wall collapsed, claiming the lives of an elderly couple and injuring four children, police confirmed.

The horrific incident buried five family members under the debris, according to officials. Amar Singh, 65, and his wife, Sarwati Devi, 62, succumbed to the collapse, while two-year-old twin brothers, Lavkush, another young child, and their four-year-old relative Kapil were gravely harmed. A four-month-old infant escaped with minor injuries.

In a swift response, local residents and law enforcement pulled the victims from the rubble. The critically injured children have been admitted to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment. Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Rai indicated the deceased will undergo a post-mortem. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be awarded to each bereaved family, stated Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vipin Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

