Drone Components Found Near Polish Cemetery Amid Airspace Breach

Drone components were discovered near a cemetery in Czesniki, a town in south-eastern Poland, according to a statement released by the local prosecutor's office on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

In a simultaneous incident, Poland neutralized drones that breached its airspace during a significant Russian offensive in western Ukraine. The move prompted Polish authorities to brand the incursion as an 'act of aggression.'

The incident underscores the escalating tensions between NATO members and Russia, raising concerns about regional security amid ongoing conflicts.