Epic Collision: Gravitational Waves Reveal Secrets of Black Holes
The merging of two black holes, 1.3 billion light-years away, produced gravitational waves validating theories by Einstein and Hawking. The collision, observed by LIGO, confirmed that black holes are defined by mass and spin, supporting Hawking's hypothesis on surface areas increasing post-merger.
The cosmic ballet of two black holes merging has provided scientists with revealing data, shedding light on the foundations of space, time, and gravity.
Detected by the LIGO facilities in the United States, this event supported scientific predictions by notable physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The black holes, located 1.3 billion light-years away, combined near the speed of light to create a more massive singular entity, generating gravitational waves detected by improved techniques.
The gravitational wave readings verified Hawking's hypothesis that the surface area of black holes increases post-collision, and supported Einstein's view of their simplicity, defined by mass and spin.
