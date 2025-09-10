Left Menu

Epic Collision: Gravitational Waves Reveal Secrets of Black Holes

The merging of two black holes, 1.3 billion light-years away, produced gravitational waves validating theories by Einstein and Hawking. The collision, observed by LIGO, confirmed that black holes are defined by mass and spin, supporting Hawking's hypothesis on surface areas increasing post-merger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:35 IST
Epic Collision: Gravitational Waves Reveal Secrets of Black Holes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cosmic ballet of two black holes merging has provided scientists with revealing data, shedding light on the foundations of space, time, and gravity.

Detected by the LIGO facilities in the United States, this event supported scientific predictions by notable physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The black holes, located 1.3 billion light-years away, combined near the speed of light to create a more massive singular entity, generating gravitational waves detected by improved techniques.

The gravitational wave readings verified Hawking's hypothesis that the surface area of black holes increases post-collision, and supported Einstein's view of their simplicity, defined by mass and spin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures

France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Measures

 Global
2
Balancing Democracy: Meghalaya's Electoral Roll Revision

Balancing Democracy: Meghalaya's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Secures Borders Amid Nepal Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh Secures Borders Amid Nepal Turmoil

 India
4
Punjab Slams Centre Over Flood Relief: A Tale of Insufficient Aid

Punjab Slams Centre Over Flood Relief: A Tale of Insufficient Aid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025