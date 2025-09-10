Epic Collision: Gravitational Waves Reveal Secrets of Black Holes

The cosmic ballet of two black holes merging has provided scientists with revealing data, shedding light on the foundations of space, time, and gravity.

Detected by the LIGO facilities in the United States, this event supported scientific predictions by notable physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The black holes, located 1.3 billion light-years away, combined near the speed of light to create a more massive singular entity, generating gravitational waves detected by improved techniques.

The gravitational wave readings verified Hawking's hypothesis that the surface area of black holes increases post-collision, and supported Einstein's view of their simplicity, defined by mass and spin.

