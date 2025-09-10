Uttarakhand Faces Monsoon Fury: Central Team Assesses Damage
A central team visited disaster-hit Uttarakhand to assess damage from heavy rains, landslides, and cloudbursts. Immediate relief efforts were acknowledged, and suggestions for improving disaster preparedness were shared. The state faces serious monsoon challenges, and Prime Minister Modi is set to review the situation with an aerial survey.
- Country:
- India
An inter-ministerial central team convened with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after touring disaster-stricken regions to evaluate the damage caused by heavy rainfall and landslides. The seven-member team's itinerary included affected areas such as Dharali-Harsil, Tharali, and other districts. They reported feedback from locals to the Chief Minister.
The state government's prompt provision of Rs 5 lakh assistance to bereaved families and those with destroyed homes was welcomed by the central team. They also endorsed the comprehensive documentation of pregnant women by district administrations, urging other states to adopt similar practices to ensure health and safety.
Chief Minister Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters, especially during monsoon. He called for enhanced collaboration with national institutions to build a robust weather warning system. With the monsoon causing significant loss of life and property, Prime Minister Modi plans an aerial survey to assess the condition further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
