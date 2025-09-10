Left Menu

Uttarakhand Faces Monsoon Fury: Central Team Assesses Damage

A central team visited disaster-hit Uttarakhand to assess damage from heavy rains, landslides, and cloudbursts. Immediate relief efforts were acknowledged, and suggestions for improving disaster preparedness were shared. The state faces serious monsoon challenges, and Prime Minister Modi is set to review the situation with an aerial survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:08 IST
Uttarakhand Faces Monsoon Fury: Central Team Assesses Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-ministerial central team convened with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after touring disaster-stricken regions to evaluate the damage caused by heavy rainfall and landslides. The seven-member team's itinerary included affected areas such as Dharali-Harsil, Tharali, and other districts. They reported feedback from locals to the Chief Minister.

The state government's prompt provision of Rs 5 lakh assistance to bereaved families and those with destroyed homes was welcomed by the central team. They also endorsed the comprehensive documentation of pregnant women by district administrations, urging other states to adopt similar practices to ensure health and safety.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters, especially during monsoon. He called for enhanced collaboration with national institutions to build a robust weather warning system. With the monsoon causing significant loss of life and property, Prime Minister Modi plans an aerial survey to assess the condition further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

 India
3
Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid

High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025