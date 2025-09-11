Left Menu

Newly Discovered Gecko Named in Honor of Assam's Forest Guardians

The discovery of a new gecko species, Cyrtodactylus Vanarakshaka, in Assam's Dima Hasao district honors the state's forest department. Named after the Sanskrit words for 'forest protector,' it pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifices of Assam's forest personnel, remembered on Forest Martyrs Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:13 IST
Newly Discovered Gecko Named in Honor of Assam's Forest Guardians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly discovered species of bent-toed gecko, named Cyrtodactylus Vanarakshaka, was found in Assam's Dima Hasao district and has been dedicated to the state forest department, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

The species' name, 'vanarakshaka', is derived from Sanskrit, meaning 'forest protector' and serves as a tribute to the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by the Assam forest department in safeguarding biodiversity, according to the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity.

On Forest Martyrs Day, Sarma paid homage to the brave forest staff of Assam, recognizing them as unsung heroes who have laid down their lives while protecting the region's precious forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

 India
3
UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

 Global
4
Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025