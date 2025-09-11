Newly Discovered Gecko Named in Honor of Assam's Forest Guardians

A newly discovered species of bent-toed gecko, named Cyrtodactylus Vanarakshaka, was found in Assam's Dima Hasao district and has been dedicated to the state forest department, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

The species' name, 'vanarakshaka', is derived from Sanskrit, meaning 'forest protector' and serves as a tribute to the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by the Assam forest department in safeguarding biodiversity, according to the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity.

On Forest Martyrs Day, Sarma paid homage to the brave forest staff of Assam, recognizing them as unsung heroes who have laid down their lives while protecting the region's precious forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)