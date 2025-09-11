Odisha's Innovative Goshala: Cow Shelters Double as Production Hubs

The Odisha government has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art 'goshala' to ensure proper care and safety of stray cattle, according to Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

The Rs 40 crore initiative, more than just a shelter, aims to manufacture medicines and other products from cow dung and urine. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has designated a site for this purpose, the minister revealed.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's plan includes multiple goshalas across various municipalities, ensuring urban safety and cattle protection. This move is expected to significantly reduce accidents involving cattle on roads, with additional facilities planned in towns like Jaleswar, requiring further investment.