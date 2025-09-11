Left Menu

Odisha's Innovative Goshala: Cow Shelters Double as Production Hubs

The Odisha government is establishing model 'goshalas' to care for stray cattle, enhance safety, and produce goods like medicines from cow by-products. With an investment of Rs 40 crore, the initiative, led by Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, aims to open these facilities in various municipalities, including Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:05 IST
Odisha's Innovative Goshala: Cow Shelters Double as Production Hubs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art 'goshala' to ensure proper care and safety of stray cattle, according to Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

The Rs 40 crore initiative, more than just a shelter, aims to manufacture medicines and other products from cow dung and urine. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has designated a site for this purpose, the minister revealed.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's plan includes multiple goshalas across various municipalities, ensuring urban safety and cattle protection. This move is expected to significantly reduce accidents involving cattle on roads, with additional facilities planned in towns like Jaleswar, requiring further investment.

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Crucial Flood Response Meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Crucial Flood Response Meeting

 India
2
Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Untreated Waste Threatens Yamuna

Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Untreated Waste Threatens Yamuna

 India
3
Revolutionizing Bihar's Irrigation: The Kosi-Mechi Vision

Revolutionizing Bihar's Irrigation: The Kosi-Mechi Vision

 India
4
Judicial Bench Vacancy Sparks Constitutional Debate

Judicial Bench Vacancy Sparks Constitutional Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025