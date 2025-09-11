Delhi Zoo Ensures Safety Amid Bird Flu Concerns

The Delhi Zoo reported no new avian influenza-related deaths among its bird population in the past five days. The announcement brings relief as the zoo continues to battle concerns over the virus.

In tests conducted by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, samples from a red jungle fowl and two zebra finches, which died on September 7, were found negative for the avian influenza virus. No other animals in the zoo have shown symptoms of the disease, according to the National Zoological Park's statement.

The zoo has intensified its sanitation and bio-security protocols to protect its animals, birds, and staff. Although no reopening date is set, the zoo closed in late August following the initial bird flu incident, remains vigilant and follows standard guidelines to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)