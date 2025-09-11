Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Ensures Safety Amid Bird Flu Concerns

The Delhi zoo reports no new avian flu-related deaths among birds in recent days. Tests on deceased birds showed negative results for the virus. Intensive sanitation and bio-security measures remain enforced as the zoo follows protocols to prevent the spread. The reopening date is yet to be announced.

Updated: 11-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:03 IST

The Delhi Zoo reported no new avian influenza-related deaths among its bird population in the past five days. The announcement brings relief as the zoo continues to battle concerns over the virus.

In tests conducted by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, samples from a red jungle fowl and two zebra finches, which died on September 7, were found negative for the avian influenza virus. No other animals in the zoo have shown symptoms of the disease, according to the National Zoological Park's statement.

The zoo has intensified its sanitation and bio-security protocols to protect its animals, birds, and staff. Although no reopening date is set, the zoo closed in late August following the initial bird flu incident, remains vigilant and follows standard guidelines to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

