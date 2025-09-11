Left Menu

Revolutionizing Bihar's Irrigation: The Kosi-Mechi Vision

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil surveyed the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project in Bihar, which aims to redirect surplus Kosi water to the Mahananda basin for improved irrigation. The project, costing Rs 6,282 crore, is expected to alleviate flood issues and enhance agricultural output by 2029.

Updated: 11-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:50 IST
Revolutionizing Bihar's Irrigation: The Kosi-Mechi Vision
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil conducted an aerial review of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project in Bihar, a vital initiative set to enhance the state's irrigation infrastructure. This project aims to redirect 2,050 million cubic meters of excess Kosi River water to irrigate the Mahananda basin by upgrading the Eastern Kosi Main Canal.

Alongside Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rajbhushan Chaudhary and state WRD Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Patil emphasized the importance of this plan to optimize water management in the region, especially across Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, and Purnea districts. The initiative will not only boost irrigation but will also help mitigate flood risks.

Expected to cost Rs 6,282 crore with Rs 3,652 crore funded by central assistance, the project's foundation stone is set to be laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Purnea, where he will also inaugurate a new airport and launch Rs 45,000 crore in development projects for Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

