Rebuilding Hope: HRDS India's Lifeline to Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development, the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS) India is set to build 1500 free houses for families affected by Operation Sindoor and recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative reflects the vision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to empower and safeguard impacted communities.

During a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, where an MoU was signed between HRDS India and divisional commissioners, Sinha praised the organization's commendable efforts. The planned three-bedroom 'smart houses' will feature modern amenities for enhanced comfort and safety.

The comprehensive initiative extends beyond housing, offering a 15-year insurance, monthly health checks, and free internet access to support education and communication. HRDS India is committed to repainting homes every five years and providing ongoing community education through its trained volunteers.

