Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope: HRDS India's Lifeline to Jammu and Kashmir

HRDS India commits to building 1500 free houses for families affected by Operation Sindoor and floods in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative, led by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, includes health insurance, digital connectivity, and educational support, aiming to rebuild lives and provide safety and comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:01 IST
Rebuilding Hope: HRDS India's Lifeline to Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS) India is set to build 1500 free houses for families affected by Operation Sindoor and recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative reflects the vision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to empower and safeguard impacted communities.

During a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, where an MoU was signed between HRDS India and divisional commissioners, Sinha praised the organization's commendable efforts. The planned three-bedroom 'smart houses' will feature modern amenities for enhanced comfort and safety.

The comprehensive initiative extends beyond housing, offering a 15-year insurance, monthly health checks, and free internet access to support education and communication. HRDS India is committed to repainting homes every five years and providing ongoing community education through its trained volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025