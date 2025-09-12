Left Menu

Taiwan's Chip Power Boosts Global Diplomatic Strategy at Semicon Taipei

The Semicon trade show in Taipei highlighted Taiwan's strategic use of its semiconductor industry to advance diplomatic goals. With the world's largest chipmaker, TSMC, Taiwan seeks to expand tech ties with like-minded democracies while countering China's influence. The event featured unexpected attendees, including delegations from Africa and Central America.

Updated: 12-09-2025 11:40 IST
In a strategic move to leverage its dominance in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan held a prominent role at the recent Semicon trade show in Taipei, as global companies discussed the expanding AI sector.

Home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, Taiwan seeks to enhance its diplomatic reach despite China's sovereignty claims. Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung underscored the geopolitical significance of semiconductors as "strategic resources" during an event co-sponsored by Taiwan's foreign ministry.

Expanding beyond traditional allies in the U.S. and Europe, the event drew newcomers like Costa Rica and a continent-spanning delegation from Africa, highlighting Taiwan's efforts to cultivate new partnerships amid China's vast influence.

