Bali's Flood Fury: A Struggle Against Nature and Urbanization
Severe floods in Bali have claimed 18 lives, with two people missing. Critics blame poor urban planning and inadequate infrastructure, which prioritize tourism over disaster readiness. Rapid urban development failed to address drainage issues, leading to devastating consequences in the popular tourist destination.
Bali's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture were marred this week by a tragic natural disaster, as floods claimed at least 18 lives on the resort island, leaving two individuals unaccounted for.
Intense downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday quickly escalated into torrents, overwhelming Denpasar and several other regions, causing landslides and impeding access to major roads and the international airport. Experts attribute part of the devastation to insufficient urban planning and drainage systems that fail to accommodate the island's rapid development.
Tourism remains the economic lifeblood of Bali, boasting over 6.3 million international visitors last year. However, critics argue that the focus on enhancing the island's attractiveness to tourists and investors may have overlooked crucial safety and infrastructural needs.
