Left Menu

Bali's Flood Fury: A Struggle Against Nature and Urbanization

Severe floods in Bali have claimed 18 lives, with two people missing. Critics blame poor urban planning and inadequate infrastructure, which prioritize tourism over disaster readiness. Rapid urban development failed to address drainage issues, leading to devastating consequences in the popular tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:21 IST
Bali's Flood Fury: A Struggle Against Nature and Urbanization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bali's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture were marred this week by a tragic natural disaster, as floods claimed at least 18 lives on the resort island, leaving two individuals unaccounted for.

Intense downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday quickly escalated into torrents, overwhelming Denpasar and several other regions, causing landslides and impeding access to major roads and the international airport. Experts attribute part of the devastation to insufficient urban planning and drainage systems that fail to accommodate the island's rapid development.

Tourism remains the economic lifeblood of Bali, boasting over 6.3 million international visitors last year. However, critics argue that the focus on enhancing the island's attractiveness to tourists and investors may have overlooked crucial safety and infrastructural needs.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Insulin Production: A Breakthrough by IIT-Guwahati

Revolutionizing Insulin Production: A Breakthrough by IIT-Guwahati

 India
2
Delhi CM Slams Congress Over AI-Generated Video Targeting Modi's Mother

Delhi CM Slams Congress Over AI-Generated Video Targeting Modi's Mother

 India
3
A Call for Recognition: Homemakers' Rights in Property Ownership

A Call for Recognition: Homemakers' Rights in Property Ownership

 India
4
Charlie Kirk's Tragic End Sparks Bipartisan Reflections

Charlie Kirk's Tragic End Sparks Bipartisan Reflections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025