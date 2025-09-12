Bali's Flood Fury: A Struggle Against Nature and Urbanization

Bali's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture were marred this week by a tragic natural disaster, as floods claimed at least 18 lives on the resort island, leaving two individuals unaccounted for.

Intense downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday quickly escalated into torrents, overwhelming Denpasar and several other regions, causing landslides and impeding access to major roads and the international airport. Experts attribute part of the devastation to insufficient urban planning and drainage systems that fail to accommodate the island's rapid development.

Tourism remains the economic lifeblood of Bali, boasting over 6.3 million international visitors last year. However, critics argue that the focus on enhancing the island's attractiveness to tourists and investors may have overlooked crucial safety and infrastructural needs.