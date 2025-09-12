EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

European Union nations have postponed the approval of a new climate change target due to internal dissent, notably from France and Germany. This delay occurs despite the urgency to finalize climate commitments ahead of the global COP30 summit.

The discussed target proposes a 90% reduction in EU net greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 compared to 1990 levels. The European Commission supports this goal, emphasizing its importance for investor confidence and meeting net zero emissions by 2050. However, differing views among EU member states on approach and ambition have stalled progress.

Failure to agree on the target next week may prevent the EU from meeting a crucial deadline to submit new climate strategies to the United Nations. This disagreement underscores broader challenges in balancing economic and environmental priorities as Europe grapples with record heatwaves and wildfires.

