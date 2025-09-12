Left Menu

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

The European Union is delaying its decision on a new climate change target due to disagreements among member countries, notably France and Germany. The proposed target aims for a 90% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. This impasse may impact the EU's climate plan submissions for the upcoming COP30 summit.

Updated: 12-09-2025 20:39 IST
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements
European Union nations have postponed the approval of a new climate change target due to internal dissent, notably from France and Germany. This delay occurs despite the urgency to finalize climate commitments ahead of the global COP30 summit.

The discussed target proposes a 90% reduction in EU net greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 compared to 1990 levels. The European Commission supports this goal, emphasizing its importance for investor confidence and meeting net zero emissions by 2050. However, differing views among EU member states on approach and ambition have stalled progress.

Failure to agree on the target next week may prevent the EU from meeting a crucial deadline to submit new climate strategies to the United Nations. This disagreement underscores broader challenges in balancing economic and environmental priorities as Europe grapples with record heatwaves and wildfires.

