India's Green Hydrogen Mission: Pioneering a Sustainable Future

Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, has made a call to action for scientists, industry leaders, startups, and young researchers to establish India as a hub for green hydrogen innovation.

During the First R&D Green Hydrogen Conference under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Naik emphasized that India's leadership in green hydrogen is crucial for keeping domestic industries competitive, especially with new cross-border carbon regulations emerging globally.

The minister highlighted the diverse sectors—steel, cement, fertilizer, mobility, and shipping—that could benefit from green hydrogen. The mission also aims to reduce import dependence, create jobs, and position India as a prominent exporter in the burgeoning global hydrogen economy.