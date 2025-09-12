Rubio Condemns China's Plans for Scarborough Reef

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday vehemently condemned China's "destabilizing plans" concerning Scarborough Reef, asserting U.S. support for the Philippines.

He criticized Beijing's proposal to label the reef as a nature preserve, describing it as a coercive maneuver to assert expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Filipino fishermen, worried about potential restrictions, are opposed as the shoal, within the Philippines' economic zone, has been under China's control since 2012 despite international law favoring the Philippines.