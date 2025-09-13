US-Philippines Alliance Challenges China's Plans in South China Sea

The United States has reiterated its support for the Philippines, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemning China's 'destabilizing plans' for Scarborough Reef in the South China Sea. Rubio criticized Beijing for its nature preserve designation, arguing it is a ploy to strengthen sweeping territorial claims at the cost of its neighbors.

Filipino fishermen express concerns that Beijing's environmental designation could impede their traditional fishing activities, as Chinese vessels maintain a constant presence. Scarborough Shoal, situated within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, has been under China's control since 2012, with China asserting claims to nearly the entire South China Sea, a crucial maritime conduit for over $3 trillion in annual trade.

The Philippines responded by conducting joint naval exercises with the US Indo-Pacific Command and Japan off Zambales province, approximately 120 nautical miles from Scarborough Shoal. Meanwhile, Chinese state media reported Manila's 'joint patrol' in the South China Sea with unnamed external countries, highlighting the escalating regional security complexity.