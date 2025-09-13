Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Green Energy Revolution
Madhya Pradesh is significantly advancing its renewable energy efforts, setting a target to generate 50% of its power consumption from green sources. State officials underscored the feasibility of solar energy as a key component in this plan.
Speaking at the GRIHA Regional Conclave in Bhopal, Manu Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam, highlighted the critical role of sustainable practices in the state's energy strategy. He emphasized the long-term benefits as Madhya Pradesh bolsters its renewable energy framework.
The conference, themed 'Innovate to Act for a Climate-Resilient World,' attracted policymakers, industry experts, and academics. Discussions focused on the urgent need for innovative, climate-resilient infrastructure, aligning with India's vision for 2047 and recognizing high-achieving GRIHA-rated projects in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
