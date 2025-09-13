Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Chaos Unleashes in Bilaspur

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district wreaked havoc, burying vehicles and damaging crops. No casualties were reported. Officials are assessing damage and restoring affected areas. Heavy rains continue across the state, further disrupting roads, power, and water supply. The state reports significant loss and multiple rain-related fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:12 IST
A sudden cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district created chaos early Saturday morning, leaving multiple vehicles buried under debris and substantial crop damage. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Officials continue to assess the damage while providing necessary aid and working swiftly to clear debris and resume normalcy.

Eyewitness Kashmir Singh, a local villager, revealed the powerful waters scattered debris over agricultural lands, damaging his crops. Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar confirmed that four vehicles are trapped beneath the debris, and authorities are working on assessing crop losses. Relief efforts will be expedited following an official report.

Elsewhere, heavy rainfall lashed across the state, causing fog in Shimla and widespread infrastructural damage, including road closures and disruptions in power and water supply systems. The local weather department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall in isolated areas over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

