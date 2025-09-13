Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Chaos Unleashes in Bilaspur

A sudden cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district created chaos early Saturday morning, leaving multiple vehicles buried under debris and substantial crop damage. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Officials continue to assess the damage while providing necessary aid and working swiftly to clear debris and resume normalcy.

Eyewitness Kashmir Singh, a local villager, revealed the powerful waters scattered debris over agricultural lands, damaging his crops. Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar confirmed that four vehicles are trapped beneath the debris, and authorities are working on assessing crop losses. Relief efforts will be expedited following an official report.

Elsewhere, heavy rainfall lashed across the state, causing fog in Shimla and widespread infrastructural damage, including road closures and disruptions in power and water supply systems. The local weather department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall in isolated areas over the weekend.

