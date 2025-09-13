Central Ministers Respond to Himachal Pradesh's Monsoon Devastation
Union ministers Savitri Thakur and Shantanu Thakur assessed the impact of recent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the central government's commitment to rehabilitation. Prime Minister Modi is actively involved in relief efforts. Monsoon rains have caused extensive damage, resulting in significant casualties and financial losses.
In a coordinated response to the extensive damage inflicted by this year's monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, Union ministers Savitri Thakur and Shantanu Thakur conducted inspections in the most severely affected regions. Their visit underscores the central government's commitment to aid and rehabilitation, as confirmed by official statements.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Minister Savitri Thakur noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally invested in ensuring swift and effective rehabilitation. Efforts are underway to repair infrastructure and restore normalcy, particularly focusing on road reconstruction to aid affected populations.
Minister Shantanu Thakur, overseeing the Gushaini, Tirthan, and Sainj areas, emphasized the severity of the damage from torrential rains and landslides. He reiterated the Centre's dedication to expediting recovery efforts. The relentless downpours have led to tragic fatalities and massive financial setbacks for the region.
