AICTE Chairman Emphasizes Sustainable Development at IIIT Convocation

AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam highlighted the escalating natural disasters caused by uncontrolled urbanization and climate neglect at IIIT Allahabad's 20th convocation. He urged adopting green energy and sustainable technologies to curb ecological imbalance. Sitharam also praised India's advancements in technology and digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:00 IST
AICTE Chairman Emphasizes Sustainable Development at IIIT Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 20th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Allahabad, AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam voiced serious concerns about the world's increasing natural disasters due to rampant urbanization and climate neglect.

Chairman Sitharam emphasized the urgent need for sustainable practices, urging engineers and citizens alike to adopt green energy and develop disaster-resistant infrastructure. The convocation saw 648 students receive degrees, with 22 students honored for meritorious achievements.

Sitharam applauded India's technological achievements, citing successes like Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya-L1, and noting how digital initiatives are setting global standards. He identified the semiconductor revolution as pivotal for India's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

