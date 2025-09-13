Left Menu

Delhi's 'Sewa Pakhwada': Celebrating Development with Projects Galore

The Delhi government is set to unveil a series of projects as part of the 'Sewa Pakhwada' celebrating Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday. Inaugurations include healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and environmental initiatives. This 15-day event, featuring various key developments, aims to boost Delhi's progress and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:47 IST
Delhi's 'Sewa Pakhwada': Celebrating Development with Projects Galore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to launch multiple projects during 'Sewa Pakhwada' to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. On September 17, Union Minister Amit Shah will kick off the event, inaugurating healthcare and infrastructural projects at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi.

This celebration promises daily project unveilings over 15 days, featuring new hospital blocks, Arogya Mandirs, dialysis centres, and educational institutions. The event underscores the crucial role these developments play in shaping a 'Viksit Delhi', enhancing connectivity, sanitation, public health, and environmental sustainability.

The city's road infrastructure will witness the foundation laying of a key foot overbridge, while green energy efforts will see the launch of a significant biogas plant. Educational and healthcare strides include the opening of CM Shri Schools and a new university block, further bolstering Delhi's development trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France
3
Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

 Global
4
Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigration Debate

Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigra...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025