Delhi's 'Sewa Pakhwada': Celebrating Development with Projects Galore

The Delhi government is poised to launch multiple projects during 'Sewa Pakhwada' to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. On September 17, Union Minister Amit Shah will kick off the event, inaugurating healthcare and infrastructural projects at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi.

This celebration promises daily project unveilings over 15 days, featuring new hospital blocks, Arogya Mandirs, dialysis centres, and educational institutions. The event underscores the crucial role these developments play in shaping a 'Viksit Delhi', enhancing connectivity, sanitation, public health, and environmental sustainability.

The city's road infrastructure will witness the foundation laying of a key foot overbridge, while green energy efforts will see the launch of a significant biogas plant. Educational and healthcare strides include the opening of CM Shri Schools and a new university block, further bolstering Delhi's development trajectory.