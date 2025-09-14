Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

An explosion in Madrid caused injuries to 25 individuals, including two in serious condition, as reported by emergency services in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

The Spanish news agency EFE indicated that firefighters suspect a gas leak may have prompted the explosion, though police investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause.

Firefighter Chief Javier Romero recounted that his team rescued four individuals from the rubble following the blast, which occurred around 3 pm on the ground floor of a three-story building, affecting a local cafe, store, and other neighboring properties.