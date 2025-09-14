Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

On Sunday afternoon, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of northeast India, prompting residents to flee their homes in panic. The seismic event's epicenter was identified in the Udalguri district of Assam, with tremors felt across multiple states including Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite the intensity of the quake, no casualties or significant property damage have been reported. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, assured the public that officials are keeping a vigilant eye on the evolving situation. Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh also confirmed the absence of structural damage or injuries.

Northeast India, positioned in a high seismic zone, frequently experiences earthquakes, necessitating continuous monitoring and preparedness by government agencies to ensure the safety of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)