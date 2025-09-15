Left Menu

Sheesh Mahal like 'white elephant', money 'wasted' on it to be returned to Delhi exchequer: CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:21 IST
Sheesh Mahal like 'white elephant', money 'wasted' on it to be returned to Delhi exchequer: CM
  • Country:
  • India

The ''Sheesh Mahal'' bungalow is like a ''white elephant'' and the Delhi government is yet to decide about its fate, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday about the official residence used by Arvind Kejriwal when he was the Delhi CM.

She asserted that it will be ensured that the money ''wasted'' on it by Kejriwal is returned to Delhi's exchequer.

Kejriwal lived at 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines area, branded as ''Sheesh Mahal'' by the BJP, from 2015 when AAP formed government in Delhi, till he stepped down from the chief minister's post in September last year.

Addressing 'Aadhar Infra Confluence 2025, hosted by Panchjanya, Gupta accused AAP national convener Kejriwal of ''wasting'' the hard-earned money of Delhi people on the construction of the bungalow.

The bungalow renovated under the chief ministership of Kejriwal became a centre of controversy over allegations of corruption and high-priced interiors and household goods.

''It is lying as a white elephant with the Delhi government, and we are thinking what to do with it,'' Gupta said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in its report, estimated that Rs 33.86 crore was spent on the reconstruction of the bungalow by 2022. However, the BJP leaders claimed the actual cost went up as high as Rs 75-80 crore.

The Delhi chief minister said it was ''painful'' to see the wastage of public resources on the ''Sheesh Mahal'' and asserted that the entire money spent on it will be returned with interest to the government exchequer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish oppressive law'

Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish ...

 India
2
Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to cut rates

Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to ...

 United States
3
UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concessions, Bessent says

UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concess...

 Global
4
India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sulakshana Naik

India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sula...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025