PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:16 IST
Kashmir apple growers, traders protest closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway
  • Country:
  • India

Apple growers and traders in Kashmir staged a protest against the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and ''government inaction'' in the matter, saying this produce worth over Rs 10,000 crore was at a risk of being spoilt. People associated with fruit businesses staged the protests in Sopore town of Baramulla district and Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Fruit mandis across the Valley had called for a two-day shutdown to register their protest as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has remained closed for most parts over the past four weeks.

In Kulgam, state President of the Apple Farmers' Federation Zahoor Ahmad appealed to the government to make arrangements to transport apple-laden vehicles. He said a streamlined and efficient system will prevent delays and financial losses.

Ahmad said horticulture was the backbone of the economy of Kashmir.

''Due to transportation problem, we are incurring losses in crores of rupees. Apple is a perishable fruit and timely delivery is critical for preserving the quality and getting a reasonable price for the produce,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a cargo parcel train service for transporting apples from Kashmir to Delhi.

Flagging off the first train at Nowgam, Sinha said the service will ferry 23-24 tonnes of apples to Delhi on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers' Union led by its Chairman Bashir Ahmad Basheer called on the lieutenant governor.

Members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lieutenant Governor for the new parcel train from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, an official spokesman said.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues.

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

