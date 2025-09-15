Left Menu

Swadeshi push: Govt to soon unveil list of 100 products for lowering import dependence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:17 IST
Swadeshi push: Govt to soon unveil list of 100 products for lowering import dependence
The commerce ministry will place a list of 100 products that India imports in high quantities in the public domain, including chemicals and plastics, in a bid to achieve self-reliance via capacity building by the domestic industry or ramping up existing capabilities, as the country eyes a Swadeshi push, a top official said on Monday.

The exercise comes in the backdrop of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods levied by the US and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to promote ''Swadeshi'' products.

Addressing a press conference here, Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Sunil Barthwal said 100 products have been identified with an objective to reduce import dependence via capacity building or better utilisation of existing facilities.

''Our endeavour will be that we identify these products, put them in the public domain so that the manufacturers (both current and future) can look at them will give a boost to Make in India,'' he said, adding that the list will be out in public domain by month-end or in October.

Sharing that the commerce ministry in its preliminary assessment has identified which products can be easily replaced through Swadeshi or Atmanirbharta, Barthwal said, ''We are looking at different products from sectors like chemicals, plastics, pharmaceutical sector, etc.'' He further shared that the ministry will conduct a much-detailed exercise involving deliberations with various government departments and consultations with the industry, before releasing the list.

