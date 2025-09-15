PM launches development projects worth around Rs 40,000 cr in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore in Bihar's Purnea district on Monday, saying the projects "spanning railways, airports, electricity and water" will serve as a means to fulfill the aspirations of the Seemanchal region.

The PM also inaugurated a newly developed terminal building at Purnea airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region. Modi flagged off the first flight on the Purnea-Kolkata route.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several union and state ministers were present at the function.

The PM said that the terminal building of Purnea Airport was constructed in a record time of less than five months.

''With the launch of the new airport, Purnea has now been placed on the country's aviation map'', he said. This will enable direct connectivity between Purnea and Seemanchal with major cities and key commercial hubs across the nation.

Seemanchal region consists of Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj districts.

He said that makhana (Indian foxnuts) cultivation has been a source of income for Bihar's farmers, but previous governments neglected both the crop and the farmers.

He asserted that it is the current government that has given makhana the priority it deserves.

''I had promised the people of Bihar the formation of a National Makhana Board. The central government issued the notification for its establishment on Sunday. The Board will work continuously to ensure better prices for makhana farmers and to enhance the use of technology in the sector,'' the PM said.

He highlighted that the government has approved a plan worth nearly Rs 475 crore for the development of the makhana sector.

Modi laid the foundation stone for a 3x800 MW thermal power facility worth Rs 25,000 crore at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. This is the state's largest private sector investment.

It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar's energy security, a senior official said.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore.

''It will focus on upgrading a canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs,'' he said.

The project will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience, the official said.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for rail projects and flagged off multiple trains in Bihar during the day.

He laid the foundation stones for the rail line between Bikramshila Katareah, worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing direct connectivity across the river Ganga.

He also inaugurated a new rail line between Arariya and Galgalia, which was built at a cost of Rs 4,410 crore.

The PM flagged off a train in the Araria Galgalia (Thakurganj) section, which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across northeastern Bihar.

He also launched the Vande Bharat Express train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna.

Amrit Bharat Express trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode were also flagged off.

These trains will provide enhanced economic, cultural, and social integration across regions, the official said.

The PM also participated in 'Griha Pravesh' ceremonies for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin and 5,920 under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Urban and handed over keys to a few beneficiaries.

He also distributed community investment funds of around Rs 500 crore to cluster-level federations under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission in Bihar and handed over cheques to a few cluster-level federations (CLFs) heads.

