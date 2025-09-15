Left Menu

CM urges engineers to lead with innovation, fresh ideas to fast-track Delhi's stalled projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday urged engineers to adopt innovative approaches and fresh ideas to expedite the completion of the city's long-pending development project.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Engineers Association at the MCD civic centre on Engineers' Day, Gupta said the energy and creativity of engineers can help complete the capital's several development projects that have been stalled for long.

She also paid homage to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned civil engineer, and felicitated 32 engineers from across the country.

''The Engineers' Day is not merely a formality, but a day of commitment. The future of both Delhi and India depends on the dedication, creativity and perseverance of engineers,'' she said.

''Many projects in Delhi, which have been stalled for the last 27 years, need to be completed as a shared responsibility. From new roads, hospitals and college buildings to flyovers, auditoriums and cutting-edge infrastructure - all will only be possible if engineers advance with full energy and creativity, she added.

The chief minister said projects such as the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, the Chenab Bridge, and the Atal Setu have showcased India's engineering excellence to the world.

''This very vision and passion are needed in Delhi as well,'' she remarked and urged engineers to lead with innovation and fresh ideas.

The Delhi government is working towards establishing its own engineering cadre within the PWD to enable new appointments and infuse the department with new energy, she added.

