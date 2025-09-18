Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Chamoli: Landslides and Flooding Ravage Villages

Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall have devastated four villages in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, resulting in two deaths, five rescues, and six people feared trapped. Relief operations are underway as authorities focus on providing aid and restoring essential services. The natural disaster has affected over 200 people and caused significant damage.

Tragedy Strikes Chamoli: Landslides and Flooding Ravage Villages
In Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, heavy rains unleashed landslides and flooding, devastating four villages and resulting in two fatalities, state officials reported. Among the debris, rescuers saved five individuals, while operations continue to locate six others feared trapped.

Authorities airlifted severely injured victims to AIIMS in Rishikesh. The district is still grappling with the aftermath, as efforts to restore basic amenities accelerate. Officials are focused on providing immediate medical attention, shelter, and food to affected residents, while assessing the extensive infrastructure damage.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, overseeing relief measures, urged comprehensive action to restore normalcy. Floodwaters in the Moksha river added to the devastation, causing further damage to infrastructure in the area. Local officials continue to coordinate rescue efforts hampered by blocked access routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

